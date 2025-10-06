 
Geo News

King Charles sees Prince William's latest major move as 'betrayal'

Prince William reveals he is ready for "change" in the monarchy

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

King Charles sees Prince William's latest major move as 'betrayal'

King Charles views his elder son Prince William’s latest interview with Eugene Levy as a ‘betrayal’ because it could undermine royal unity at a delicate moment.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter as he spoke to the palace insiders for ShuterScoop.

Rob Shuter says, “Royal insiders whisper that the relationship between King Charles and Prince William has collapsed into silence — no calls, no messages, no private meetings — after William’s bombshell AppleTV+ interview with Eugene Levy.”

The royal sources further said King Charles is livid that his son spoke so candidly about his childhood and hinted at reforming the monarchy.

“The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty,” one palace insider tells #ShuterScoop.

“Courtiers fear the rift has become a full-on freeze.”

Earlier, Prince William reveals he was ready for "change" in the monarchy.

"Change is on my agenda -- change for good. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," the prince, 43, declared.

Prince William also says, "I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love.

"That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood," he adds, though he admits, "My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time."

Queen Camilla causes tension with King Charles over big plans for palace
Queen Camilla causes tension with King Charles over big plans for palace
Meghan Markle's France visit raises big question video
Meghan Markle's France visit raises big question
King Charles handing Sarah Ferguson the shorter end of the stick
King Charles handing Sarah Ferguson the shorter end of the stick
Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling come out in support of Meghan Markle after 'insensitive' video video
Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling come out in support of Meghan Markle after 'insensitive' video
Andrew, Fergie could be hit with symbolic punishment as Charles considers next steps
Andrew, Fergie could be hit with symbolic punishment as Charles considers next steps
Meghan Markle publically turns ‘insensitive' with Prince Harry: ‘Its beyond belief!'
Meghan Markle publically turns ‘insensitive' with Prince Harry: ‘Its beyond belief!'
King Charles feels he still has more to do even while battling cancer
King Charles feels he still has more to do even while battling cancer
Prince Harry's demands leave palace aides angry: ‘Raising hell'
Prince Harry's demands leave palace aides angry: ‘Raising hell'