King Charles sees Prince William's latest major move as 'betrayal'

King Charles views his elder son Prince William’s latest interview with Eugene Levy as a ‘betrayal’ because it could undermine royal unity at a delicate moment.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter as he spoke to the palace insiders for ShuterScoop.

Rob Shuter says, “Royal insiders whisper that the relationship between King Charles and Prince William has collapsed into silence — no calls, no messages, no private meetings — after William’s bombshell AppleTV+ interview with Eugene Levy.”

The royal sources further said King Charles is livid that his son spoke so candidly about his childhood and hinted at reforming the monarchy.

“The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty,” one palace insider tells #ShuterScoop.

“Courtiers fear the rift has become a full-on freeze.”

Earlier, Prince William reveals he was ready for "change" in the monarchy.

"Change is on my agenda -- change for good. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," the prince, 43, declared.

Prince William also says, "I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love.

"That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood," he adds, though he admits, "My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time."