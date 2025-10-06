Meghan Markle publically turns ‘insensitive' with Prince Harry: ‘Its beyond belief!'

Meghan Markle dubbed beyond stupid and idiotic for blunder against Prince Harry

From the moment Meghan Markle’s post went live from Paris, near the Pont d'Alma came out, experts, critics and even royal fans started to point out how “beyond stupid” the Duchess’ action is.

For those unversed, the Pont d'Alma tunnel is where Princess Diana’s Meghan’s mother-in-law lost her life in August of 1997.

In a comment to the Daily Mail the commentator even called it “insensitive beyond belief” before adding, “I don't understand what on earth she was thinking – well, she can't have been thinking... to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief.”

Later he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed more of his thoughts and admitted, “Meghan Markle posts 'insensitive' video near tunnel where Diana died via @DailyMail this really is so idiotic! Does she need lessons in the topography of Paris? If you are serious about promotion you don’t make mistakes like this.”

While fans thought “she new perfectly well what she was doing” (sic) the commentator responded and said, “No. It would make no sense. But she should know what she is doing. Every post is part of their PR.”

That started a back and forth where others defended the original commenter’s stance saying “It was deliberate because there’s no reason to take that insignificant shot out a window unless you were trying to make a point. It’s one thing to take a photo out the window of the Eiffel Tower or the Arc de triomphe.”