King Charles feels he still has more to do even while battling cancer

King Charles was just getting started when cancer diagnosis hit, say friends

October 06, 2025

King Charles’s cancer diagnosis came as a major setback to the monarch at a time he was settling into his role as monarch, a new report claimed.

According to friends of the King, the news of his cancer diagnosis hit hard because Charles had big plans for his role as a monarch.

One close friend told The Telegraph that the King was finally building momentum in the job he had waited a lifetime to do when he was told about cancer.

"That was an obvious setback, personally and operationally, to the burning ambition of what he wanted to achieve," an insider said.

Meanwhile, a friend added, "He is a man who is never satisfied with what he feels he can and should achieve.”

Royal author and expert Valentine Low also shared similar remarks, saying, "There is almost no problem, national or international, that he (King Charles) does not wish to solve personally or feels a responsibility to solve."

Despite the health challenges, those close to the King said that he’s been happier over the past year and is now starting to believe the praise he’s getting from the public.

The friend noted, "I have sensed in him greater personal happiness this last year," adding, "He has sensed that people mean it when they say ‘I think you’re doing an amazing job.'"

Charles was now "allowing himself the possibility that they might be speaking the truth,” they added. 

