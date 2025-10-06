 
Queen Camilla receives sad news: 'complete shock'

The unexpected death of Queen Camilla's close friend has come as a 'complete shock'

October 06, 2025

Queen Camilla has received a sad news as her close friend and author Dame Jilly Cooper has died at the age of 88.

According to a report by the Standard UK, Jilly Cooper died on Sunday morning after a fall.

The author’s children Felix and Emily said: “Mum, was the shining light in all of our lives.

“Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.

“Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.

“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

The report further says Dame Jilly’s agent has also paid a moving tribute to her “friend, an ally and mentor”.

She said: “The privilege of my career has been working with a woman who has defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over fifty years ago.”

The outlet shared the story on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

Commenting on it, the Majesty Magazine, revealed: “A close friend of the Queen. They were together at Chatsworth last month for the Queen’s Reading Room Festival.”

