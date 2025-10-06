Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling come out in support of Meghan Markle after 'insensitive' video

Kris Jenner and Mindy Kaling have come out in support of their friend Meghan Markle after she allegedly posted an ‘insensitive’ video from her trip to Paris.

Meghan is facing backlash for sharing a video of herself relaxing in a limousine near the Paris tunnel where her late mother-in-law Princess Diana got into her fatal car crash in 1997.

In the clip from Meghan’s Instagram Stories posted Saturday, the Duchess recorded her limo passing the bridges Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides from out the window at night.

Later, Meghan also shared another video on Instagram with caption, “About last night. Thank you Pierpaolo Piccioliand and Balenciaga.”

Fans and friends extended love to Meghan after the duchess posted the video.

Kris Jenner and Mindy also showered love and support to Meghan by pressing the heart button.

Earlier, speaking to the People, the spokesperson said about Archie and Lilibet doting mother that the “As Ever” founder’s appearance was to support pal Pierpaolo Piccioli, who became Creative Director for the House in July.

The Spokesperson said, “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.

“They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”

Meghan has “long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga,” the report also quoted the spokesperson as saying on the duchess trip.