Andrew, Fergie could be hit with symbolic punishment as Charles considers next steps

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson royal lives at risk as King Charles considers taking next gesture of punishment

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 06, 2025

Andrew, Fergie may lose more royal roles if Charles makes a move to satisfy public
Andrew, Fergie may lose more royal roles if Charles makes a move to satisfy public

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could be left out of the royal inner circle for good, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said the Duke and Duchess of York’s ongoing controversies are damaging the reputation of the Royal family.

She noted that Andrew and Fergie’s association with convicted sex offender is undoing the positive work done by other royals.

Bond said the public would likely support King Charles if he decided to take further action, such as removing Andrew from his roles as a Knight of the Garter and Counsellor of State. 

The expert said that the latest email scandal now “make it impossible for her (Fergie) to be part of the inner family circle again.”

The Yorks “undo the good work that the rest of the family regularly carry out” and “tarnishes the reputation of the monarchy.”

"That has to be stopped,” she said.

"I think the public would welcome some gesture of punishment, such as stripping Andrew of his place as a Knight of the Garter and also as a Counsellor of State.

"It’s another very tricky domestic situation for Charles. He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.”

