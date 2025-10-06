Prince William issues another major 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'more seriously'

Prince William issues another major 'ultimatum' to King Charles

Prince William has reportedly issued another ultimatum to his father King Charles related to estranged brother Prince Harry after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The New Idea, citing palace insiders, has reported: “William’s not about ‘I told you so’ or revenge, he’s completely focused on what’s best for the family.”

The royal insider continued, “With Charles being suckered in by Harry again, William takes his role as protector to the King very seriously.

“William made it clear to Charles that he wants him to start taking his advice and warnings more seriously. William has seen Harry’s wild side, Charles hasn’t.”

But, Prince William is also ‘over the anger’ and looking at things more ‘strategically and less emotionally’, the spy went on saying.

Following King Charles and Prince Harry’s meeting, the sources say a fed-up William, who flew to Scotland by private jet to secure private time with the monarch, gave his 76-year-old father an ultimatum: “It’s me or Harry.”

Earlier, there were also reports Prince William issued an ‘ultimatum’ to his father regarding his uncle Prince Andrew and Sarah.

According to reports, William wants father King Charles to “banish” Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Palace insiders confirm to ShuterScoop, “William forced King Charles to permanently sideline Prince Andrew from all public-facing family events.

“It was an ultimatum: Andrew goes, or the monarchy does.”