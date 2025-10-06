Piers Morgan shares emotional message as Queen Camilla receives 'very sad news'

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted after Queen Camilla received a ‘very sad news’ on Monday.

According to a report by the AFP, Queen Camilla’s friend Jilly Cooper has died aged 88.

Cooper’s agent Felicity Blunt said Monday that "she will live forever in the words she put on the page and on the screen... I have lost a friend, an ally, a confidante and a mentor."

Described by one interviewer as "flirty and quite frankly a riot", she inspired deep affection and loyalty from her fans.

The friend of Queen Camilla, Cooper was honoured by King Charles in 2024 with a damehood for services to literature and charity.

Reacting to the death of Jilly Cooper, Piers Morgan shared a throwback photo of the author on X, formerly Twitter handle saying “RIP Jilly Cooper, 88.”

He further said, “Such a fabulously fun, mischievous, warm-heated lady. If she was in a room, everyone would feel instantly cheerier. Very sad news.”

Earlier, Queen Camilla also issued a very personal message following the news of Jilly Cooper's death, saying that she was "a legend in her own lifetime" and adding, "may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs".

The Queen last met Dame Jilly at Chatsworth House on Sept 19 for the Queen’s Reading Room festival