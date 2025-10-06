 
Geo News

Epstein's partner-in-crime loses appeal after major supreme court decision

Ghislaine Maxwell's final hope crushed in Epstein scandal

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

Supreme court rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwells appeal
Supreme court rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal

Ghislaine Maxwell has suffered a major legal defeat!

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear her appeal against her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, as confirmed by multiple outlets.

The decision means Maxwell's 20-year prison sentence remains in place. Notably, this could be her final legal attempt to overturn her fate.

For those unaware, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2022 of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14-year-old for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial. Maxwell was accused of luring victims with promises of mentorship, only to deliver it to Epstein.

Although the reason why they turned away the appeal has not been revealed, Maxwell's 20-year sentence stand.

On the other hand, her lawyer, David Oscar Markus said that the fight is far from over, claiming that "serious legal and factual issues remain" and will chase every option to get her justice.

