 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reignites Prince William royal rivalry with well-timed public appearance

Meghan Markle slammed for seeking spotlight after Prince William’s latest interview

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 06, 2025

Meghan Markle sparks backlash for upstaging Prince William
Meghan Markle sparks backlash for upstaging Prince William

Meghan Markle is once again making headlines after her surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Balenciaga show without Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex’s glamorous solo outing has sparked criticism, with some suggesting she is trying to steal the spotlight from Prince William.

The Prince of Wales recently appeared on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy and spoke on the history of the royal family and the changes he would like to make for the next generation of royals.

Now, a royal expert has accused Meghan of trying to upstage William with her latest appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking on Talk TV, royal expert Rupert Bell said, “Someone needs to be sent a stage after the Eugene Stevie program and Catherine being photographed.”

“It appears to be her first trip to Europe since she attended the Düsseldorf Invictus Games,” he added. “She's heading to New York this week to pick up a humanitarian award — someone clearly needs the oxygen and publicity, me thinks.”

“So, me thinks we know what Meghan’s really doing — making sure she stays center stage. Just saying, she’s positioning herself as the big royal draw — not Prince William, who's off doing a travel documentary,” he continued.

“She turns up at Paris Fashion Week looking great, yes, but there’s a full-on PR machine at work here. And honestly, it’s quite something to fly all the way from San Francisco or Los Angeles to Paris.

“Isn’t she supposed to be a great environmentalist too? A double standard? Surely not. Rupert, you don’t need a tie — you're pure class. What a treat to have you on the show talking royals.”

Queen Camilla causes tension with King Charles over big plans for palace
Queen Camilla causes tension with King Charles over big plans for palace
Meghan Markle's France visit raises big question video
Meghan Markle's France visit raises big question
King Charles handing Sarah Ferguson the shorter end of the stick
King Charles handing Sarah Ferguson the shorter end of the stick
Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling come out in support of Meghan Markle after 'insensitive' video video
Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling come out in support of Meghan Markle after 'insensitive' video
Andrew, Fergie could be hit with symbolic punishment as Charles considers next steps
Andrew, Fergie could be hit with symbolic punishment as Charles considers next steps
Meghan Markle publically turns ‘insensitive' with Prince Harry: ‘Its beyond belief!'
Meghan Markle publically turns ‘insensitive' with Prince Harry: ‘Its beyond belief!'
King Charles feels he still has more to do even while battling cancer
King Charles feels he still has more to do even while battling cancer
Prince Harry's demands leave palace aides angry: ‘Raising hell'
Prince Harry's demands leave palace aides angry: ‘Raising hell'