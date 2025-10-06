Meghan Markle reignites Prince William royal rivalry with well-timed public appearance

Meghan Markle sparks backlash for upstaging Prince William

Meghan Markle is once again making headlines after her surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Balenciaga show without Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex’s glamorous solo outing has sparked criticism, with some suggesting she is trying to steal the spotlight from Prince William.

The Prince of Wales recently appeared on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy and spoke on the history of the royal family and the changes he would like to make for the next generation of royals.

Now, a royal expert has accused Meghan of trying to upstage William with her latest appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking on Talk TV, royal expert Rupert Bell said, “Someone needs to be sent a stage after the Eugene Stevie program and Catherine being photographed.”

“It appears to be her first trip to Europe since she attended the Düsseldorf Invictus Games,” he added. “She's heading to New York this week to pick up a humanitarian award — someone clearly needs the oxygen and publicity, me thinks.”

“So, me thinks we know what Meghan’s really doing — making sure she stays center stage. Just saying, she’s positioning herself as the big royal draw — not Prince William, who's off doing a travel documentary,” he continued.

“She turns up at Paris Fashion Week looking great, yes, but there’s a full-on PR machine at work here. And honestly, it’s quite something to fly all the way from San Francisco or Los Angeles to Paris.

"Isn't she supposed to be a great environmentalist too? A double standard? Surely not.