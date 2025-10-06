Prince Harry need to take a 'step back' from his Invictus Games?

Prince Harry could lose his 'passion project' Invictus Games

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex may have to step back from Invictus Games.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that the youngest son of King Charles is at risk of being pushed out as patron of Games.

Harry, who founded veterans organization in 2014, is said to be no longer beneficial to the wounded warrior charity.

The source claimed, "The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces. And that is not good for Invictus."

They went on to share, "We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship," adding, "Now, Invictus is firmly established, [and] it might be better if the duke took a step back.

Prince Harry stepped down from his royal roles in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and moved to California. Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex also stepped down as patron of Sentebale, the charity he co-founded 19 years ago.

"He probably thought that he would be a winner being away from the royal family. But he's beginning to realize that things are blowing up in his face," the source said.

Adding, "I feel he's digging himself into one worse hole after another, and the Invictus Games is just as personal and near to his heart as Sentebale."

"Getting pushed out of the games is just another blow to his mental psyche," the source noted of the son of King Charles.