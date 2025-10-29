Prince Harry reveals for the very first time his thought on phones for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry gets up close and honest about what he would do if his kids asked for cell phones.

The whole thing has been revealed in a conversation the Duke just had with Hasan Minaj, on his YouTube channel.

The topics ranged not just from social media usage, but his memoir Spare, digital kids rights and much more.

Only twelve minutes in though did the Duke get asked, “I don't know if you guys have hit this crossroads yet, but what are you going to do when your kids ask for a cell phone? Are you going to give them a phone? I mean, have you talked to Meghan about this?”

Prince Harry responded to this by saying, “we talk about it a lot. And I think that, you know, because of what we know now, we will be way more cautious and hesitant of allowing our kids to have access to social media.”

But, “the problem is so many parents don't have that awareness because in no logical, fair, ethical, moral world, should a parent have to consider that this app that sits on the phone,” he also admitted before adding, “but the moment that you give them the gateway to everything else, kids will be kids.”

He also pondered the changes that will come once his kids reach age 8 or ten and admitted, “A lot of a lot of parents don't I think feel as though they don't have a choice and a lot of kids don't have a choice. Because the reality is that if you talk about just having a phone, a smartphone and an old school phone, two very different things. If you want to be able to contact your kid, maybe we should just be giving them the old school phone.”

“But I think that, you know, our goal has to be to make sure that when our children get to that age, that the situation now is not the situation then, right? There's no reason why it should be.”

Before signing off the Duke also highlighted one other aspect into this whole issue, which is that of the children because as Prince Harry puts it “these kids who are on smartphones at the moment, even if you're a parent who says, ‘you know what, I'm not going to allow you to be on on Instagram. I'm not going to allow you to be on Snapchat’. Guess what happens? They go to school, they get bullied because they're the only person that's not on that platform.”