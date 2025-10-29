Prince Harry tugs at heartstrings talking about mental health: ‘Takes us to dark places'

Prince Harry has just sat down for a guest appearance with Hasan Minaj, on YouTube.

The chat itself began with a lot of candor regarding men’s mental health and saw the host ask “as British and Indian men, we were brought up to hide our feelings. Do you think that's changing now?”

Prince Harry got right into it and said, “I think we've made huge progress globally over the last 10-20 years especially around stigma around mental health and giving individuals especially young men the opportunity to come forward and acknowledge their daily struggles.”

But he did admit, “I think that social media the way that it is now is hampering a lot of the progress that we've made and taking a lot of young men and young boys into very dark places. Which should concern all of us.”

He also responded to Minaj’s comment about social media, and how its ‘helped normalize conversations around mental health,” but the Duke countered by saying, “should the thing that's making mental health worse get the credit for [it].”

