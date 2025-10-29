Prince Harry breaks his silence on the ‘pain' in his pages for Spare

Prince Harry gets honest about Spare

The conversation between Prince Harry and Hasan Minaj for their newly dropped podcast episode has not only left fans reeling but some moments had them in rib tickling laughter and all of this was due to one quote in Spare that the host referenced.

The quote in question comes from Spare and reads, “Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear. Suits and ties, ceremonial outfits. For my everyday casual clothes I'd go to T.K. Maxx, the discount store. I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale, when they'd be flush with items from Gap or J.Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged.”

While the host stayed in character and called this part of all the “pain in those pages,” Prince Harry also played along and said, “I know. You know what? It was hard. It was really hard. TK Maxx is it's now a special place, a special place in my memory.”

While the duo began giggling at this point, the host doubled down and added, “But it could have been worse. It could have been Ross Dress for Less.”

He even concluded by saying, but I'm just glad to see that you're on the other side of the discount rack,” inciting more chuckles from the Duke.