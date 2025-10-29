Royals pay their respects at the coffin of late Queen

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the only son of Queen Mother Sirikit and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, invited Bhutan's monarch King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to pay his respects at the coffin of Queen Sirikit.

Advertisement

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit died at the age of 93, the thai Royal Household Bureau said on Saturday.

The palace said she had been hospitalised since 2019 due to several illnesses and developed a bloodstream infection on October 17 before passing away late on Friday.

A mourning period of one year has been declared for members of the royal family and household.

According to Reuters, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul cancelled his trip to the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur due to the Queen Mother's death.

Sirikit's husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, was Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, with 70 years on the throne since 1946. She was at his side for much of that, winning over hearts at home with their charity work.

When they travelled abroad, she also charmed the world's media with her beauty and fashion sense.

During a 1960 visit to the United States that included a state dinner at the White House, Time magazine called her "svelte" and "archfeminist." The French daily L'Aurore described her as "ravishing".

Born in 1932, the year Thailand transitioned to a constitutional monarchy from an absolute monarchy, Sirikit Kitiyakara was the daughter of Thailand's ambassador to France and led a life of wealth and privilege.

While studying music and language in Paris she met Bhumibol, who had spent parts of his childhood in Switzerland.

"It was hate at first sight," she said in a BBC documentary, noting that he had arrived late to their first meeting. "Then it was love."

The couple spent time together in Paris and were engaged in 1949. They married in Thailand a year later when she was 17. Reuters/Web Desk