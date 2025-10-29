 
Prince Harry talk about American life, Spare, mental health in new podcast

Prince Harry talks at length about his life, memoir and life in America

Hiba Anjum
October 29, 2025

Prince Harry has just released a podcast episode
Prince Harry has just shed some light into his life in America, his memoir Spare, his ‘classified’ hobbies and even stigmas, as well as big tech.

The whole thing has happened during an interview with Hassan Minaj, on the host’s channel.

The topics range from Prince Harry’s life in America, his accent, the memoir Spare, as well as men’s mental health.

There are also candid moments where the Duke of Sussex talks about the dangers of social media, giving his children a phone, the Parents Network, as well as a child’s digital rights.

He even answers the burning question ‘what age should kids be allowed to join social media’ before pivoting to chatbots, AI, fraud, and responsible technology.

Watch it Below: 


