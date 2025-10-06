'Supergirl' writer shares key insight into movie's script

Ana Nogueira gets candid about 'Supergirl' script

The character of Supergirl is generally portrayed as blissful, but Ana Nogueira, who wrote the forthcoming movie on the superhero, had a key confusion on the script.



She explains in an interview with Variety that Superman's cousin, Supergirl, "watched Krypton completely be destroyed." I was always like, ‘I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.’”

To solve this, DC provided her with Tom King's portrayal of Supergirl in Woman of Tomorrow. This, in turn, washes away Ana's queries on the character's arc.

It was “rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier,” adding, “When I read it, I was like, ‘There she is.’”

Meanwhile, the search for the Batman in The Brave and the Bold is underway. This exploration, however, is sparking several theories among fans.

A recent example is James Gunn, who is the co-head of the studio, clarifying in an interview with THR that he was not looking for casting when he said he was watching 1923.

"I’m definitely not doing scouting for the Caped Crusader. But I’m always scouting when I’m watching TV shows," he added.

"I’m always watching characters. In fact, I really like the young woman in 1923. She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently," the director noted.

He continued, "But I’m watching it because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one. That’s my favorite of all his shows."

"So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman. (Laughs.) I know what your question is, but that’s not the reason I’m watching it," James concluded.