'Die My Love' sees Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson in peril

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson come together in the 'Die My Love' trailer

October 06, 2025

The trailer for Die My Love, featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the lead, is here.

Lynne Ramsay serves as the director and Martin Scorsese as the producer on the movie whose teaser gives nothing about the plot.

Enda Walsh, Alice Birch and Jennifer work on the screenplay, and the actress is also the producer, along with Justine Ciarrocchi, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, and Andrea Calderwood.

In addition to the pair, the movie's other cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek. LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek. 

Earlier, a review in The Wrap calls Die My Love “frequently astounding—the moments where Ramsay strips away all the noise to immerse us in the more unsettling experiential elements make it a welcome return for the filmmaker.”

As its logline read, “Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless."

Die My Love will bow out in cinemas on Nov. 7.

