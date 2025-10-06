Victoria Beckham reveals how Liam, Noel's mother feels over reunion

Victoria Beckham states Liam, Noel’s mother is ‘so happy’ over the reunion

Victoria Beckham believes that Liam and Noel Gallagher's reconciliation must have made their mother, Peggy Gallagher "so happy."

The former Spice Girls singer - whose eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is believed to be estranged from the Beckham family, including her husband Sir David Beckham, went to see Oasis at Wembley Stadium last month with their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

She told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “I just think their mum must be so happy.”

“It must have been really tough on the mum, the boys not talking for all those years. And I just think as a mum, that must be … she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on,” the fashionista added.

Additionally, Victoria mentioned that she and her husband are “really close to the kids" which makes them happy, but she didn’t mention Brooklyn.

"Harper’s still 14, so she’s living at home. So is Cruz, who is 20. I see both of them every day,” the brunette beauty opened up, adding, "Romeo doesn’t live at home, so I see a little less of him.”

Victoria then praised her husband, David, whom she married in 1999 and how he is a relaxing presence to be around since he’s very helpful around the house.

"David’s such a good dad. He’s so hands-on,” she mentioned, adding, "When he’s home, he makes Harper lunch, he makes her breakfast. He made her a salad the other day for lunch and cut a tomato in the shape of a heart for her.”

The fashion designer continued, “By the way, all our vegetables come from our vegetable patch in the country. David’s very proud of his vegetables and he loves a Sunday roast and he always cooks Christmas dinner.”

“It’s just nice to come home at the end of the day and relax and laugh. I think people don’t realize how funny he is and we both like to laugh a lot, and I find that quite relaxing and calming,” Victoria Beckham concluded.