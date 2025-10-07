Meghan Markle turns heads with flirtatious gestures as PFW

Meghan Markle is praised for her flirtatious gesture as she marks her debut for Paris Fashion Week.



The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived for the show in support of Balenciaga, turned heads with her eye-catching style.

Speaking about Meghan’s body language, expert Judi James told the Mirror : "Meghan’s body language here makes a mood switch-up from the ‘Runway Royal’ look of the white outfit to something more movie queen Holly Golightly with this black one.

"But then, with perfect timing as she closes in on her car, she suddenly turns her head to glance round at the cameras in an A-list flirty pose, just as they are treated to a view of her back, creating an over-the-shoulder glance that is usually performed on red carpets."

This comes as a representative for the duchess said: "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of creative director for the house.

“This marks her first time back to the shows in over a decade. Over the years, the duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.

“She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga,” they noted.