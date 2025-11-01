 
Inside Firm's 'clever' and 'calculated move' of removing Andrew's titles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's titles were removed in a major move from the Firm

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

King Charles’ decision to remove Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor’s titles was a clever "calculated move," per an expert.

The shocking move came after increasing calls from the public amid new revelations about Andrew’s links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A PR expert has praised the Royal Family for dealing proactively with what was a huge "risk" to the brand.

Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, told the Express: "From a PR perspective, I think this move was inevitable."

"The Royal Family (if we consider it as a business) can’t afford to carry reputational baggage that heavy, and the public’s patience about Prince Andrew had well and truly worn out," she continued.

"I think we all know there’s been wrongdoing, and even if they don’t admit that publicly in specifics, keeping Andrew in the fold, even quietly, was always going to be a risk to the brand," she added.

She hailed the Firm for handling the problem and controlling the narrative.

"I’m genuinely admiring the calculated move and the way they are controlling the negative narrative before they can be seen as being reactive. It’s so clever," added Renae.

Now, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are being made to leave the Royal Lodge and move elsewhere. 

