King Charles 'furious' with his brother Andrew amid 'fall from grace'

King Charles is ‘furious’ with his younger brother Andrew, a royal expert has claimed after the monarch stripped the former Duke of York of his prince title.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, Helena Chard said that the King has been "thoroughly fed up" with scandal-scarred brother Andrew.

Advertisement

Helena said, "King Charles is, in fact, furious with his brother. He can barely tolerate him due to his inappropriate behavior and fall from grace."

She continued King Charles and Andrew are "‘different characters’; in fact, they are like chalk and cheese."

The royal expert went on saying, "‘Randy Andy the playboy prince,’ as he was widely known, was acerbic, good-looking and not the brightest button. King Charles was a kind, sensitive, slightly goofy soul and a bright workaholic."

Another royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed, "King Charles has always tried to be benevolent to his younger brother.

"In his heyday, Andrew was the dashing and handsome pilot who flew with distinction during the Falklands War and came back as a hero."

"King Charles completely understood why his mother carried a photo of then-Prince Andrew in her purse," chimed Chard.

"Charles’ destiny was set in stone. He continued his work with passion and purpose. Boorish Andrew didn’t have his brother’s work ethic, focus and drive. Instead, Andrew enjoyed jollies around the world," she added.