Sarah Ferguson never asked residence for herself amid Royal Lodge saga

Sarah Ferguson has never asked for a property or any provision for herself amid Royal Lodge saga, where she lives with her former husband Andrew.

Sarah and Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.

However, King Charles has stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, seeking to distance the royals from him over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has come under mounting pressure in recent years over his behaviour and his ties to Epstein.

Earlier this month he was forced to stop using his title of Duke of York.

Amid this, there were reports Andrew had his eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home of Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah wanted Adelaide Cottage, the Windsor residence Prince William and Princess Kate will vacate this month.

Now, the People, per Fox News Digital, citing royal insiders, has reported "She is going to be moving out and into a separate home."

A source close to Ferguson told People, "Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself.

"She will continue to forge an independent life."

Another insider said, "She’s going to move forward independently."