Andrew's royal fall becomes major win for Prince William?

Prince William set for big moment after Andrew's downfall

Prince William has seemingly received a victory in the latest royal shakeup.

As Prince Andrew stripped of his titles and forced out of Royal Lodge, the Prince of Wales is preparing for big trip.

Insiders claim that the timing of King Charles' decision wasn't coincidental. Now that Andrew becomes royal history, William is preparing to travel to Brazil on Monday for the Earthshot Prize ceremony and COP30 summit.

Experts believe that Andrew situation needed to be resolved before William took the global stage, according to Mirror.

Jennie Bond told the outlet, "I suspect the timing of the announcement had something to do with the fact that William is about to set off on a very important visit to Brazil."

"Not only is he attending COP30, but he will be at the helm of the Earthshot prize ceremony, which means so much to him.

She went on to add, "The fallout from this astonishing statement may yet claim some headlines from William, but at least he now stands a better chance of garnering the global publicity that is so vital to his cause - which is, simply put, to help save the planet."

Notably, palaces sources are making it clear that King Charles was the driving force in the decision to strip his younger brother of his titles, and force him to leave Royal Lodge. "William’s voice would certainly have been heard, and heeded, but this was the King’s decision," the source noted.

However, the expert also noted that while Princess Kate had nothing to do with the big decision against former Prince Andrew, she must be "very satisfied" with the move.

"I didn’t think Catherine would have played any part, but I’m sure she will be very satisfied with the outcome," Jennie Bond said of the Princess of Wales.

This comes as Prince William is set to make his way to Brazil. The Prince of Wales' trip for major cause is likely to garner worldwide attention now.