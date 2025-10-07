Jennifer Lopez stays quiet on Ben Affleck divorce while promoting new film

Jennifer Lopez brushes off Ben Affleck divorce questions amid film promotion

Jennifer Lopez is staying focused on her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, as she avoid questions about her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

During an interview on the Today show, host Craig Melvin tried to bring the topic but Lopez did not let it take the spotlight.

JLo did thank her ex-husband, whom she parted ways with in 2024 only two years after their dreamy nuptials, for helping make the film happen.

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben,” said Melvin but got interrupted by Lopez as she said, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

However, clarifying his comments, the host shared the reason behind his question, “But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film.”

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” Lopez said after taking a moment, “And I will always give him that credit.”

“And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going,” she added.

Lopez also shared that working on the movie helped her through a hard time in her life as the story of the movie is about how movies can help people escape tough moments.

“It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she shared.

“Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

“After [filming] I took some time off and now we’re back. I’m really excited for everybody to see this film. It’s a beautiful film about love.”

Melvin said, “And it sounds like it might have helped saved you,” prompting Lopez to reply, “It did, it did!”