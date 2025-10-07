Prince William, Kate take firm decision as palace works on Harry, Charles reunion

Prince William, Kate not ready to engage as King Charles eyes reconciliation with Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have no interest in palace’s efforts to repair the royal family’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While King Charles is said to be open to making peace, sources told Radar Online that the Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t ready to get involved just yet.

The couple is still hurt by the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and their public attacks against the family that followed.

"The wounds from those revelations are still raw. Each time private conversations became public, a bit more trust was lost,” a former palace adviser claimed.

“Within the palace, Meghan is still seen as the red line – the concern over further leaks or damaging portrayals remains significant."

They went on to noted that William and Kate “have maintained their distance” from the ongoing peace talks between Charles and Harry.

“They've stayed out of the recent discussions and prefer not to engage at this stage,” the insider added.

“The hurt runs deep – there are personal bridges that need to be rebuilt in private before anything can happen publicly."