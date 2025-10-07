Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson wear down Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are feeling worn down and tired

An insider has just started to ring alarm bells about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s current predicament and emotions, given how worn down they feel.

The insider in question spoke to RadarOnline to deliver this warning regarding his daughers and said, “Beatrice and Eugenie are worn down by the constant scrutiny. Just when they start to move on, another scandal hits the papers. They love their father deeply, but they also know they can’t outrun the shadow his name now carries.”

But according to a separate source, they have still “decided to stay quiet because they know saying anything would only fuel the fire.”

That is not to say though that behind closed doors they arnt “deeply upset and ashamed.” Because “they've worked hard to create their own paths, but the scandals keep dragging them back into the chaos.”

A former palace aide also addressed the cost of this support and admitted, “Beatrice and Eugenie have always stood by their father, but it's cost them. The Epstein scandal deeply upset them, particularly when he failed to grasp the seriousness of the situation. The Newsnight interview shattered what remained of his reputation.”

Princess BEAtrice in particular was not even able to celebrate her own birthday with the same ferver, according to an unnamed pal because even though “it was meant to be a low-key celebration, but things quickly became uncomfortable after the new allegations surfaced.”

Because “she didn't want it to seem like she was celebrating while her father's reputation was being tarnished again.”

Before signing off the outlet also reported on the words of another insider who said “people say love is blind, and despite their flaws, Andrew and Fergie have always had the unwavering love and loyalty of their daughters. The flood of sensational stories this week was hardly the birthday gift Beatrice wanted, but her natural response will be to defend her parents and tune out the commotion.”