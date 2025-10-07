Kate Middleton faces emotional decision as royal drama unfolds

Kate Middleton fears more bombshells if Andrew, Fergie are pushed out

Kate Middleton is reportedly having a hard time navigating life as King Charles pushes to cut ties with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

This comes after leaked emails linked to Fergie and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has put the monarch in a difficult position.

While Prince William supports removing Andrew and Sarah from the Royal Lodge, where they’ve lived for years, Kate is worried that forcing them out could lead to more damaging stories.

An insider told Radar Online, "Prince William thinks Andrew and Fergie should be removed from Royal Lodge.

“He thinks it's the only way to protect the monarchy and wants to draw a line under the scandal once and for all.”

However, they added that the Princess of Wales “is panicked that more sordid bombshells might come out if the Yorks are pushed too far."

Kate had grown closer to Ferguson after they both dealt with health challenges, but sources said she now feels she has to step back.

They said, "Kate is now under growing pressure to cut ties with the Duchess. Kate cares for Sarah, but she can't afford to be pulled into this and feels like this new web of lies could destroy the family.

"Her priority is her children, her health, and the future of the Crown. This isn't a storm she can stand next to. Kate has no choice – she must put the monarchy first.

“Privately, Sarah believes that she still has friends in high places within the Firm, but Kate has now taken a step back."