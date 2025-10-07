King Charles fears Prince Andrew might go ‘full Harry' with shocking memoir

King Charles ‘haunted’ by Harry, Meghan exit, fears Prince Andrew may strike back

King Charles is reportedly still “haunted” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2020 exit from the royal family and now fears a similar situation could unfold with Prince Andrew.

According to a royal insider, the King shares Kate Middleton concerns that pushing Andrew and Sarah Ferguson out of the royal fold could backfire.

The insider told Radar Online that there are worries Andrew might follow in the Duke of Sussex’s footsteps and release a tell-all memoir.

They shared that Andrew has allegedly considered writing a memoir in the past, which could cause further damage to the royal family’s reputation.

"He also worries if the Yorks are pushed, Andrew might retaliate – perhaps even with a tell-all book,” they said.

The insider added, "There's real fear he could go down the same path as Prince Harry. Andrew has already talked bout writing a memoir before. It could be devastating."

"Charles feels he cannot allow the family name to be tarnished further. At the same time, he's very aware of the risks.

“The Yorks are unpredictable, and there's real concern about what they might do next. Fergie made a point of asking the King not to force her and Andrew out of the family."