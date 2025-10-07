 
Geo News

Truth behind Harry's bold remarks about Queen Camilla exposed by ex butler

The royal source claimed atmosphere at Highgrove was 'far more positive' than Harry shared

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

Prince Harrys villain claims about Queen Camilla gets exposed by ex-butler
Prince Harry's 'villain' claims about Queen Camilla gets exposed by ex-butler

Prince Harry's bold remarks about Queen Camilla in his book Spare have been labelled far from reality by a former royal butler.

As Radaronline.com reported, the former royal employee, named Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles at his Gloucestershire estate from 2004 to 2011, claimed the Duke of Sussex's memoir on his life inside the royal residence is a far cry from reality.

Harrold recalled he saw a warm bond between Harry and his stepmother, and the two had a "comfortable and affectionate" dynamic.

However, the former butler noted he never saw hostile or distant behavior of Harry with Camilla as the duke mentioned in his book.

"The four of them, I promise you, got on so well," Harrold told the outlet. "That's why I don’t understand what Harry's said, I really don't understand. Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together."

In his book Spare, Harry claimed that Camilla was a "dangerous" figure and "the villain", sharing about her that she "sacrificed him on her personal PR altar" to make her reputation good.

Another royal source told the outlet that "Harry's version of events often changes depending on what serves him best."

"He bends the truth to fit his narrative. Those of us who were there know the atmosphere was far more positive than he's claimed," the insider added.

Sarah Ferguson sends emotional message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson sends emotional message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Epstein scandal
Meghan Markle mocked over 'Zoolander walk' after latest outing
Meghan Markle mocked over 'Zoolander walk' after latest outing
Prince Harry 'out of touch with reality' as Hollywood agents advise on Invictus Games
Prince Harry 'out of touch with reality' as Hollywood agents advise on Invictus Games
Epstein's partner-in-crime loses appeal after major supreme court decision
Epstein's partner-in-crime loses appeal after major supreme court decision
The Invictus Foundation shares some behind the scenes snaps from their trip to Korea
The Invictus Foundation shares some behind the scenes snaps from their trip to Korea
King Charles' much-loved country retreat provides a sneak peak as seasons change
King Charles' much-loved country retreat provides a sneak peak as seasons change
King Charles, Prince William send 'shockwaves through the palace'
King Charles, Prince William send 'shockwaves through the palace'
Prince Harry need to take a 'step back' from his Invictus Games? video
Prince Harry need to take a 'step back' from his Invictus Games?