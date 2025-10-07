Truth behind Harry's bold remarks about Queen Camilla exposed by ex butler

Prince Harry's 'villain' claims about Queen Camilla gets exposed by ex-butler

Prince Harry's bold remarks about Queen Camilla in his book Spare have been labelled far from reality by a former royal butler.

As Radaronline.com reported, the former royal employee, named Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles at his Gloucestershire estate from 2004 to 2011, claimed the Duke of Sussex's memoir on his life inside the royal residence is a far cry from reality.

Harrold recalled he saw a warm bond between Harry and his stepmother, and the two had a "comfortable and affectionate" dynamic.

However, the former butler noted he never saw hostile or distant behavior of Harry with Camilla as the duke mentioned in his book.

"The four of them, I promise you, got on so well," Harrold told the outlet. "That's why I don’t understand what Harry's said, I really don't understand. Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together."

In his book Spare, Harry claimed that Camilla was a "dangerous" figure and "the villain", sharing about her that she "sacrificed him on her personal PR altar" to make her reputation good.

Another royal source told the outlet that "Harry's version of events often changes depending on what serves him best."

"He bends the truth to fit his narrative. Those of us who were there know the atmosphere was far more positive than he's claimed," the insider added.