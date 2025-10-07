Meghan Markle switched from ‘royal' to ‘Hollywood star' at fashion event

Inside Meghan Markle’s bold Paris transformation

Meghan Markle showed off what one body language expert described as a "movie star" transformation during her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said the Duchess of Sussex shifted from a composed “Runway Royal” in her white Balenciaga outfit to a more confident, red carpet-ready look in a black, backless dress.

James noted Meghan’s dramatic over-the-shoulder glance at photographers as a classic A-list move, adding that the bold dress created “camera-seeking drama.”

"Meghan’s body language here makes a mood switch-up from the ‘Runway Royal’ look of the white outfit to something more movie queen Holly Golightly with this black one,” the expert said.

She continued, “It’s clearly the backless feature of this dress that supplies the camera-seeking drama so she is less posed and more back to a controlling, confident mode from the front, striding out and with her arms at her sides as she then ushers the people in front of her with a touch on the back.

"But then, with perfect timing as she closes in on her car, she suddenly turns her head to glance round at the cameras in an A-list flirty pose, just as they are treated to a view of her back, creating an over-the-shoulder glance that is usually performed on red carpets."