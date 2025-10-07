 
Geo News

Meghan Markle switched from ‘royal' to ‘Hollywood star' at fashion event

Body language expert says Meghan Markle’s after-party look was full of ‘camera-seeking drama’

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

Inside Meghan Markle’s bold Paris transformation
Inside Meghan Markle’s bold Paris transformation

Meghan Markle showed off what one body language expert described as a "movie star" transformation during her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said the Duchess of Sussex shifted from a composed “Runway Royal” in her white Balenciaga outfit to a more confident, red carpet-ready look in a black, backless dress.

James noted Meghan’s dramatic over-the-shoulder glance at photographers as a classic A-list move, adding that the bold dress created “camera-seeking drama.”

"Meghan’s body language here makes a mood switch-up from the ‘Runway Royal’ look of the white outfit to something more movie queen Holly Golightly with this black one,” the expert said.

She continued, “It’s clearly the backless feature of this dress that supplies the camera-seeking drama so she is less posed and more back to a controlling, confident mode from the front, striding out and with her arms at her sides as she then ushers the people in front of her with a touch on the back.

"But then, with perfect timing as she closes in on her car, she suddenly turns her head to glance round at the cameras in an A-list flirty pose, just as they are treated to a view of her back, creating an over-the-shoulder glance that is usually performed on red carpets."

Kate Middleton faces emotional decision as royal drama unfolds
Kate Middleton faces emotional decision as royal drama unfolds
Meghan Markle unfairly targeted over Paris Instagram video
Meghan Markle unfairly targeted over Paris Instagram video
Meghan Markle makes 'biggest mistake' as she makes her Paris Fashion Week debut
Meghan Markle makes 'biggest mistake' as she makes her Paris Fashion Week debut
Truth behind Harry's bold remarks about Queen Camilla exposed by ex butler
Truth behind Harry's bold remarks about Queen Camilla exposed by ex butler
Meghan Markle turns heads with flirtatious gestures as PFW
Meghan Markle turns heads with flirtatious gestures as PFW
Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour meet at PFW was ‘top drawer fashion ritual'
Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour meet at PFW was ‘top drawer fashion ritual'
Prince Harry had two encounters with stalker on recent trip to UK
Prince Harry had two encounters with stalker on recent trip to UK
Meghan Markle pal says Princess Diana, Paris headlines are 'insensitive'
Meghan Markle pal says Princess Diana, Paris headlines are 'insensitive'