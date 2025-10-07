Meghan Markle gives cold response to King Charles' proposal in shock move

Meghan Markle gives firm answer to King Charles' request

Meghan Markle has made a shocking move as she says “no” to King Charles’ offer to be a part of reconciliation talks between the palace and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be holding back from efforts to repair relations between the Duke and the royal family.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider claimed that Meghan has “no interest” in taking part unless specific conditions are met.

According to insiders, recent talks between Charles’s aides and Harry were focused on creating a formal agreement to avoid future misunderstandings.

They shared that a “prenup-style” deal was presented that would set clear expectations for royal events, media interaction, and privacy.

"The king wants to establish a clear framework to prevent any future confusion. The priority is safeguarding the institution above all else, with personal feelings coming second,” they said.

The source added, “The goal is to put recent turmoil behind us and ensure the rules are unambiguous moving forward."

While Harry is said to be open to the idea, Meghan Markle a written agreement won’t fix the deeper issues and that trust has to be earned, not signed off.

"Harry has indicated he wants to rebuild trust – he's even proposed coordinating diaries to prevent overlapping engagements.

“Meghan, however, holds a firmer stance. She feels a formal agreement isn't necessary and that trust can't be restored through documents alone."

Another source noted, "From the palace's viewpoint, Meghan's position has made progress challenging.

She remains firm that she won't participate in reconciliation talks unless their security and privacy concerns are completely resolved.

“This has caused some strain with Harry, who believes the opportunity to mend relations is limited."