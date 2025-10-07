King Charles fumes and roars at Prince William over crown rift: ‘Not ready to give up yet'

King Charles is not willing to give up his crown and its causing a rift with Prince William

King Charles and Prince William are currently at odds, so much so that there is a rift brewing, allegedly, over the British crown.

According to a well placed insider, Prince William is starting to push back against his father, and while speaking to Closer magazine the source said, “Getting William out to Balmoral for this father-son summit was a chance for them to have the peace and privacy they needed to really hash things out and quell the noise that’s been building about their own issues.”

While “this meeting was also aimed at reminding William that he's still not at the helm. Charles appreciates all the ways he's been helping, but he’s not ready to hand over the reins just yet and he's losing patience with how hard William's been pushing.”

Furthermore, “there’s a real sense that the King is trying all in his power to soothe over family tensions and get things in order before William takes the Crown and he needs them to be united whilst they implement new changes.”

But being his father, “Charles has his own mind and many more years of experience under his belt and the last thing he wants to do is upset William, but he’s also not going to give in to every demand he makes, especially when it comes to other family members,” the source said before signing off.