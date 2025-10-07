Kevin Costner is 'dreading' ahead of his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's marriage

Kevin Costner 'can't believe' his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is getting ready for her nuptials

Kevin Costner is reportedly at a breaking point as his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is getting ready to tie the knot with her former friend Josh Connor.

Per Radar Online, Baumgartner is over the moon as she prepares to marry her friend Connor but the 70-year-old American actor and filmmaker misses her far more than he admits despite his new romance with a younger version of his ex-wife.

An insider told the outlet, "Kevin has been dreading this day as soon as Christine's engagement [to Josh Connor] was announced.”

The source added, "The more he thinks about it, the more morose he gets. He's not fooling anyone with this new girlfriend. It obviously means he's missing Christine – why else would he be dating a carbon copy of her?"

Costner is currently dating Kelly Noonan, who resembles Baumgartner, a handbag designer, with whom he tied the knot in 2004 and decided to part ways by filing for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The Bodyguard star and Baumgartner share three children together: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15.

Costner is sulking since he got to know that the wedding invitations have been distributed and is in deep thoughts about how he took such a turn with his ex-wife.

The insider quipped, "He's fixated on the wedding and wants to know who's going. He's keeping tabs on it through mutual friends. He can talk the talk, but it's clear that he misses her – and those feelings don't go away overnight!”

"Kevin still can't believe this happened to him, that the most beautiful woman he's known, in his estimation, kicked him to the curb. Those feelings of disgust and betrayal still dog him, and they've only gotten worse and will all come to a head with the pending wedding,” the source noted.