Prince William reveals his stance for the Kingship of England

Prince William gets up close and honest about the delicate mechanisms of the Royal Family

Prince William has just tugged at heartstrings in an incredibly emotional and candid interview, which comes just a few days after his chat with actor Eugene Levy came out.

This time around he’s spoken to People magazine about his hopes and dreams for Prince George, the legacy and messages he wishes to leave behind, as well as his own plans.

“I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do,” he has been quoted saying during the conversation.

“A world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better,” he admitted highlighting his goal as future King too.

However, Historian Robert Lacey also sat with the same outlet and warns, “This shouldn’t be seen as criticism of King Charles” because “he is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter.”

The reason the expert issued this warning is because in the earlier interview the prince admitted he does not want to repeat the mistakes of his parents, as a child of divorce.

His comments sparked a frenzy with many having called it a ‘snub’ against his father King Charles.

But while Mr Lacy focused on the Firm’s internal dynamics, royal biographer Andrew Morton, author of Winston and the Windsors had another take.

To the outlet he said, “The two words ‘change’ and ‘monarchy’ don’t naturally go together. Monarchy is about continuity. To predicate your future life on the change you’re going to make to it...well, that’s a delicate mechanism.”

“He struck me as one of the lads. That’s different from previous generations. He seems very much one of us, even though he is the future King.”

A similar sentiment has been shared by a palace source too who claims that the Prince of Wales believes in being “more accessible, more approachable” when “the time comes.”