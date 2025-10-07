Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry completely on his own

What Prince Harry thinks about Meghan Markle’s public move away from home: Read More

Following Prince Harry’s charity row with Sentebale, where he was accused of creating a toxic work environment, among other accusations as spokesperson has clarified his stance on containing humanitarian work in southern Africa, as well as his thoughts on his wife public silence.

Claims by the spokesperson have been shared by RadarOnline and according to their findings, “The duke remains absolutely committed to the cause he began nearly twenty years ago. All options remain on the table – whether starting a new charity or collaborating with others already working in the region.”

For those unversed, the charity in question was set up back in 2006 with the Seeiso of Lesotho, and aimed to support children suffering from HIV and AIDS.

However, both princes resigned earlier this year after the dispute aired.

However, that is not to say his wife’s silence during the myriad of accusations did not have an effect.

According to a well placed source “now that Meghan and Harry have signed a new Netflix deal – said to be less lucrative but still noteworthy – people are questioning why she hasn't spoken up for him.”

Especially considering the fact that “she's very outspoken when it comes to speaking on issues that affect her or that serve to promote her brand.”

Plus, “Harry has always defended her publicly, even when it went against his family's wishes. But right now, he appears to be on his own,” they said before signing off.