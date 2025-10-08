Prince William says ‘rug pulled under his feet' in 2024

Prince William talks about sudden illnesses of Kate Middleton and King Charles.

The Prince of Wales, who sat in with Eugene Levy for the latest episode of ‘The Reluctant Traveller,’ says that he hasn’t had many illnesses in the family.

The Prince of Wales admitted: "We’ve been very lucky, we hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s.

"So, they were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience if you like. So we’ve been very lucky as a family." He then went on to reference his father King Charles ' cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate's diagnosis.

He then noted: "But I think, when you suddenly realise that the rug if you were, the metaphorical rug can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point. You maybe think to yourself 'It won’t happen to us, we’ll be okay.

"Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you’ve got to be positive. But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places,” said William.