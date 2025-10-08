How Kate Middleton gracefully handled ugly times with Prince William

Kate Middleton kept mum about heartbreak as she had a break up with Prince William.

The now Princess of Wales, who briefly broke up with William ahead of their wedding, did not publicly discuss about the loss.

During an event, Kate told socialite, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson: "Really, it's fine."

In his Daily Mail column, Richard Eden writes: “She made clear with her body language that she didn't wish to discuss the subject, and the conversation moved swiftly on to happier and less fraught matters.

"At that time, Catherine was seen as a party-loving girlfriend of William, but my first encounter with her taught me that she was a tough cookie who wasn't going to be inveigled into saying something she didn't want to say.

Speaking later about the breakup, Kate told BBC: "Well I think if you do go out with someone for quite a long time you do get to know each other very, very well, you go through the good times, you go through the bad times. I think if you can come out of that stronger and learn things about yourself".