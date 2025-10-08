Prince William's flying off the handle with Prince Harry and ‘planning war'

Prince William springing to wage war against his own flesh and blood

King Charles is currently engaged in a desperate bid to keep his hot headed son ‘cool’ when it comes to his brother, allegedly.

News of this has been shared by an insider that is close to the Firm.

They just sat down with Closer magazine and revealed that the King really “needs for his son to stay stable and cool-headed, not flying off the handle and waging war with his own flesh and blood,” at the moment.

But as father and King the source claims, “Charles wants to impress upon him the importance of learning to pick his battles wisely”

“That’s something Charles learned from his own mother and it’s something he lives by and now he wants William to do the same,” they also said.

After all “Being King is a very political game and patience and diplomacy are key.” And while their Balmoral trip didn’t allow them to “solve everything on their trip, but by all accounts they left Scotland in a much better place,” the insider concluded by saying.

For those unversed, this trip served as an opportunity for father and son to have a ‘boys trip’ to discuss many family matters relating to Prince Harry, but also Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.