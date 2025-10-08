 
Prince William finally breaks silence on Prince Harry

Syeda Waniya
October 08, 2025

Prince William mentions Prince Harry for the first time in years
Prince William, the Prince of Wales has made an unexpected reference to his younger brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

As revealed by People Magazine, William mentioned his brother during his conversation with Eugene Levy, host of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler.

The future King reflected on the intense media scrutiny he and Harry faced while growing up.

William told Levy, "I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in."

Adding, "And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."

It is pertinent to mention that it was the only time Prince William referenced his brother, Prince Harry.

Notably, royal experts believe that single remark reveals much about where the brothers stand today. "They are clearly part of the past," royal historian Robert Lacy told the outlet.

Host Eugene Levy confirmed that no topics were off-limits during the conversation with the Prince of Wales.

