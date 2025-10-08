Prince Harry loss as African country cuts ties with his wildlife charity

Prince Harry has faced yet another snub from one of his famous charities.

The government of Chad has cut ties with the Duke of Sussex led charity responsible for managing its wildlife reserves. The country thinks Prince Harry's charity is not active enough in trying to stop poaching.

African Parks showed “a recurring indelicate and disrespectful attitude toward the government," Environment Minister Hassan Bakhit Djamous said in a statement about the charity.

Another source adds that African Parks said it was in talks to “explore the best way forward to support the continued protection of these landscapes that are critical to conservation.”

With the new decision, Chad has broken a 15-year partnership with the charity.

Prince Harry's African Parks was set up in 2000 in order to manage much of the nations’ wildlife.

This comes amid Prince Harry's scandalous exit from beloved charity Sentebale after disagreements with the management.

A spokesperson for Harry said at the time: "As custodians of this once brilliant charity, Prince Seeiso, Prince Harry and the former board of trustees helped grow Sentebale from the seed of an idea to - like its namesake - a flowering force for good.

"With the original mission of Sentebale firmly in mind - and in honour of the legacy he and Prince Seeiso began - the Duke of Sussex will now focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana," they added.