Jennifer Aniston addresses ‘selfish workaholic' image

Jennifer Aniston talks about speculation of having no children

Jennifer just opened up about her 20-year-long struggle to conceive and all the criticism she faced as a result of having no children.

The Friends star, who is currently starring in the TV drama The Morning Show, said she felt pressured to address “the narrative” that suggested she hadn’t had kids because she is “a selfish workaholic.”

“They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes,” Aniston told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

The actress clarified that anyone’s personal life is not anybody’s business but “there comes a point when you can’t not hear the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family”.

“The news cycle is so fast, it just goes away,” she continued – but admitted she had felt the speculation to be unjust.

“Of course, there are times when I feel that sense of justice – when something has been said that isn’t true, and I need to right the wrong. And then I think, do I really? My family knows my truth, my friends know my truth,” Aniston told the outlet.

Aniston, who has been married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, previously said “the baby-making road” had been challenging for her.

She told Allure in 2022: “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. But I have zero regrets.”

“My late thirties, forties, I’d gone through really hard s***, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant,” she said at that time.

The Murder Mystery star also revealed that “years and years of speculation was really hard,” for her adding: I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”