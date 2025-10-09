 
Geo News

Rhea Seehorn in a fix in 'Pluribus' official teaser

Rhea Seehorn as Carol heavily features in the official teaser of 'Pluribus'

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2025

Apple TV+ drops 'Pluribus' trailer

The wait is over; after several, seemingly without-context clips, Apple TV+ drops the official teaser of Pluribus.

In the less than 50-second clip, Rhea Seehorn is seen in a fix, but very few details about the premise have been given out in the video.

The trailer shows the Better Call Saul actress, who plays Carol in the series, picking up a phone. Over the call, there is a voice whose introduction has not been given there, offering her “help in any way … food, medicine, whatever you need. We are here for you. Rest assured, Carol, we will figure out whatever makes you different.”

During the call, a series of cuts appears, as the teaser ends with the star saying, “I guess to start with, What the ****?” 

Vince Gilligan, under whose direction Rhea starred in Better Call Saul, serves as the creator, as the series logline reads, “a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” 

Pluribus will stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 7.

