Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue blunt warning to parents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hit back at the dangers that threaten young kids

With the ‘unregulated’ explosion that artificial intelligence has enjoyed in recent years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement via their Archewell website, hoping to bring awareness towards its effects on young kids.

The update has been shared on the Archewell website, and comes via a partnership with the advocary group focusing on research, called ParentsTogether.

According to The Economic Times, at Spring Studios in Manhattan Thursday night, Prince Harry was the one who spoke out and said, “This wasn't content created by a third party. These were the companies' own chatbots working to advance their own depraved internal policies. But here's what gives us hope: these families aren't facing this alone.”

According to the official Archewell website, “Their work began in 2020, tracking the effects of online harms and consulting with Stanford University experts who had identified troubling findings about social media’s impact on young people.”

“After extensive research and meetings with families whose children’s lives were irrevocably affected, the Duke and Duchess introduced The Parents’ Network two years ago at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival—a fitting venue”.

In terms of most recent research, researches posed as children in front of AI chatbots and found that, within 50 hours of observation, there were harmful interactions found every five minutes or so.

And “these are parents who knew passcodes, who talked about devices and social media profiles,” the team said. “They were engaged and loving families, and it still came for them.”