 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's Hollywood dream takes hit as big names refuse to join her show

Meghan Markle’s circle shrinks as former friends distance themselves from the Duchess of Sussex

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Meghan Markle’s ‘A-list freeze-out’ leaves her worried about show’s future

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing a setback in Hollywood as many of her former celebrity friends have started to distance themselves.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex has struggled to get big names for her new Netflix show, which she hoped would feature stars like Oprah Winfrey or Michelle Obama.

So far, only Chrissy Teigen has appeared, leaving Meghan disappointed and embarrassed, an insider revealed.

"She imagined this latest show would be a star-studded showcase – with big names like Oprah, Michelle Obama, or even the Kardashians dropping by,” the insider said.

They added, “Instead, she's struggling to get anyone to say yes. It's been a real wake-up call about where she stands in Hollywood now."

This comes after Mariah Carey’s remark that the only royal she’d ever met was Sarah Ferguson, despite previously appearing on Meghan’s podcast.

Meanwhile, Meghan is said to be working hard to rebuild her Hollywood ties and prove to Netflix she can still draw major stars.

Another insider shared, “She's been reaching out to everyone – former colleagues, agents, even stylists – trying to get introductions or confirmations.”

"But people are hesitant,” the source continued. “Hollywood loves power and momentum, and right now Meghan doesn't have either.

“A-listers don't want to be part of something that might not land well."

King Charles, Prince William send strong message to Harry after 'ultimatum'
King Charles, Prince William send strong message to Harry after 'ultimatum'
Prince Albert of Monaco leads the Monaco Explorations in the Aegean Sea
Prince Albert of Monaco leads the Monaco Explorations in the Aegean Sea
King Charles marks World Space Week 2025 with a special tribute
King Charles marks World Space Week 2025 with a special tribute
Meghan Markle drops major hint about her feelings for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle drops major hint about her feelings for Prince Harry
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Princess talks about 'love, safety and dignity'
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Princess talks about 'love, safety and dignity'
Prince William clashes with Princess Anne over royal workload expectations
Prince William clashes with Princess Anne over royal workload expectations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's village of choice for UK move finally comes out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's village of choice for UK move finally comes out
Prince William gets emotional in a new statement about tragedy and heartbreak
Prince William gets emotional in a new statement about tragedy and heartbreak