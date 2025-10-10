Prince Albert of Monaco leads the Monaco Explorations in the Aegean Sea

Prince Albert of Monaco has just shared a video to his official social media account, showing off the Monaco Explorations that are currently taking place in the Aegean Sea.

The mission, “Mission Grèce des Explorations de Monaco” showed the prince off in meetings, and speaking out about the exploration itself.

The caption offers more detailed insights and reads, “as part of the current mission of the Monaco Explorations in Greece, H.A.S. Prince Albert II of Monaco visited the Sporades archipelago in the Aegean Sea this Thursday, October 9”.

This meeting was for his meeting with the members of the conservation of the National Marine Park of Alonissos - North of the Sporades, a “high place of mediterranean biodiversity.”

“The Sovereign Prince boarded a N.E.C.C.A ship to join the island of Skopelos, where he explored, in the water, the famous caves home to the Mediterranean monk seal, an iconic species and threatened,” the caption also claims.

Not to mention, “the Principality of Monaco and the Prince Albert II Foundation, through the consortium of the Monk Seal Alliance, have been working for the conservation of this species for many years, promoting research programs, scientific cooperation and protection of marine habitats throughout the Mediterranean Basin.”

It signed off with the words, “this intimate relationship with the marine environment is essential to understand and to better protect it.”