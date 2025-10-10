Kate Middleton brother reacts as Princess talks about 'love, safety and dignity'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has reacted to the future queen’s latest statement where she talks about ‘The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World.’

The Princess of Wales hailed the importance of "human connection" in early childhood development, after her husband Prince William revealed their three children have not been given phones.

She also warned that an overload of smartphones and computer screens is creating an "epidemic of disconnection" that disrupts family life.

Kate Middleton, in an essay written in collaboration with Prof Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School, says “While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite."

Later, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, in a joint post with Kensington Palace shared the essay on Instagram with Kate Middleton’s statement.

The Princess says, “If you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other.

“Children who are raised in environments rooted in love, safety and dignity, are better able to develop the social and emotional scaffolding required to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict and grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families and communities themselves.”

The future queen continued, “Look the people you care about in the eye and be fully there – because that is where love begins.”

Fans and friends dropped lovely comments on the post.

Kate Middleton’s brother also reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.