King Charles marks World Space Week 2025 with a special tribute

King Charles kicks off celebrations for World Space Week 2025 alongside representatives of the Sustainable Markets Initiative

Hiba Anjum
October 10, 2025

Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles has just turned to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account and kicked off World Space Week, 2025, alongside other representatives of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

The update post features some lesser-known facts about things like old satellites and rocket booster debris that are still orbiting earth, causing overcrowding.

So much so that the video caption reads, “space technology already informs critical operations such as natural disaster response. But space is becoming more crowded.

10,000 active satellites in low earth orbit, 170m pieces of old satellites and rocket boosters now orbit Earth As our use of space grows, so does our responsibility to protect it and new technologies are paving the way. This is the growth story of our time”.

The caption also offered insights into all those that sat around the table with the monarch and says, “To mark World Space Week 2025, The King welcomed global space leaders to Buckingham Palace, alongside representatives of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), to hear about the future of sustainable space exploration.”

“Launched by His Majesty in 2022, the SMI’s Astra Carta is a global initiative to inspire and shape a future of responsible and sustainable space exploration and cooperation.”

