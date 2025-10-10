Meghan Markle drops major hint about her feelings for Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the "Project Healthy Minds" World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

There seems to have been a lot of secret messaging going back and forth between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the World Mental Health Day gala in New York.

For those unversed, there the couple won Project Healthy Minds' 'Humanitarians of the Year' award, for their work for social media safety work.

Following this win, body language expert Judi James feels the couple managed to stay ‘well in their element’ and shared her thoughts with The Mirror.

According to the expert, “This is Harry and Meghan in pared-back, more understated mode to accept their award and do some ongoing campaigning too.”

Because “their body language is suitably simple too, although their facial expressions suggest some pride in their joint profile and some personal pride from Meghan towards her husband.”

There were also moments where the expert saw Meghan appearing to be in ‘awe’ of her husband. According to Ms James, “it's her raised and rounded cheeks that form this look of pride and a sense of self-satisfaction here as she looks up at Harry.”

Whereas, right beside her “his asymmetric, closed lip smile reflects the seriousness of their campaign although his demeanour also reflects a sense of pleasure at being in the spotlight to promote it.”

All in all Prince Harry looked the ‘alpha’ at this event the expert noted. “Their hand clasp is relaxed rather than tight and although it's Harry adopting the more alpha stance it was Meghan throwing the glances to signal when to move onto the next spot for the cameras.”

While on the stage accepting their award Meghan Markle also addressed her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s growing ages, and overwhelming chances of taking up social media accounts ‘sometime soon’.

“Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old. Luckily still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming,” she said.

So “like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology's benefits, while safeguarding against its dangers. That hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”