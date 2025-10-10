Prince William shocks royal family as he decides to become ‘part-time king'

Prince William shakes up royal tradition with ‘part-time monarchy’ plan

Prince William’s reportedly has a vision of a more “part-time monarchy” after he takes over the throne from King Charles.

This has stirred debate within royal circles with insiders claiming that the future king is determined to reshape the traditional role of the crown.

According to Radar Online, a source claimed that the Prince of Wales wants to prioritize family life with Kate Middleton and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

He wants to have a balanced approach to royal duties rather than living a life which is defined by endless public engagements.

As per the report, William is navigating becoming a “part-time king” only for the sake of his wife, the Princess of Wales.

"Kate has completely re-evaluated her life since her illness,” the insider said of her cancer diagnosis.

“She wants to live more simply, surrounded by nature, and focus on her family and her health,” they added. “She believes fresh air, peace, and time outdoors are key to staying strong.”

“Forest Lodge gives her that space – but it also means William will have to make choices about how much time he spends in London versus Windsor."

However, a palace insider said that this has left people worried for the monarch because by “putting family life and privacy first, William could start to lose touch with the public.”

“The late Queen always believed visibility was essential – and some think he's pulling back more than he should."